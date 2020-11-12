Mòlt. Obrador de pa
Una marca creada con el movimiento
de un molino del grano del trigo
"Mòlt merecía tener visibilidad. Si te decimos que ese rojo fluorescente representa el fuego y el gris la harina seríamos redundantes. Simplemente buscamos una imagen que sea capaz de transmitir valores de actitud y personalidad. Hacer pan es fácil, pero hacerlo diferente y ponerle un sello diferencial es una tarea más compleja.
Representar todo esto en una marca, es Mòlt."
Mòlt. Bakery
A brand created with the
wheat mill movement
"Mòlt deserved to have visibility. If we tell you that fluorescent red represents fire and gray represents flour, we would be redundant.
We look for an idea that will be capable of transmitting attitude and personality. Bake a bread is easy, but make it different, it's hard work.
Mòlt represents all that bread means in a brand."
