KOTIMAISTA

The Finnish brand growth story of the year









S Group hired BOND to redesign the package concept for their private label brand, Kotimaista, which had been lagging behind in shelf competition and brand recognition. It had received poor grades for quality and taste and both usage rate and customer awareness were considerably lower than its competitors.





After BOND simplified the package design, Kotimaista increased in popularity and its reputation grew from the 106th most valuable brand in 2019 to 28th in 2020. Brand awareness increased from 62% to 94% and the usage rate from 54% to 86%. Likewise, all brand perception metrics experienced a considerable boost, with Kotimaista ranking first in price, clarity of information and perception as a domestic brand, and second in taste and quality.





https://bond-agency.com/project/kotimaista Full case study:







