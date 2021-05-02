I'm happy to share another project I had the opportunity to illustrate and animate...

Wir-sind-bund.de " (We Are Diverse) is the URL of a german website, belonging to the federal goverment, informing about the variety of jobs they offer in the federal administration and the diversity of people they look for. In german bun"t" spelled with a "t" means colorfullwhile Bun"d" spelled with a "d" derives from the "Bundesverwaltung", which means "federal administration".

I had to develop 22 Characters that show the variety of possible employers without creating

Stereotypes which was the crucial part :D. Next to that the characters had to pass a lot of peoples feedback,

different gremiums of officials and in the last round finally the German Kanzleramt itself.







Client: Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge ( BAMF )



Creative Direction: Christian Reichelt



Junior Art Direction: Lea Binding (Best Girl)



Agency: Orca Campaign / Hamburg



Illustration: Mark Gmehling

