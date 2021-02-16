Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
FF. Next
Multiple Owners
Behance.net



DESIGN-DRIVEN BANKING FOR FINANCIAL INNOVATORS

Customers are turning towards alternative solutions like neobanks, because traditional financial institutions aren’t keeping up with their needs. ff. next offers design-driven mobile banking solutions for financial innovators with a special focus on younger customers, including off-the-shelf, boxed solutions that are all easy to integrate and white-label as well as an end-to-end service from UX research, through UX/UI design to implementation. ff. next helps financial institutions and fintech companies provide their clients with state-of-the-art, mobile-first solutions and the right customer experience in order to engage younger customers with design-oriented digital interfaces.

The renewed ff. next identity is bright, fun and made personal with illustrations depicting the work they do on a daily basis, building apps, communicating with financial innovators, and giving love to the official office bodyguard, Cérna, who is an adorable miniature-pinscher and poodle mix. 

Art direction and branding: Tamara Dózsa
UI Design: Ferenc Muck, Ézsiás Dániel, Gergely Diósi
Website implementation: Larina Gombos, Ferenc Muck
Year: 2020



FF. Next
51
174
10
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tamara Dozsa Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    ff.next team Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    Gergely Diosi Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    Ferenc Muck Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    Daniel Ezsias Szada, Hungary

    FF. Next

    Customers are turning towards alternative solutions like neobanks, because traditional financial institutions aren’t keeping up with their needs. Read More
    51
    174
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields