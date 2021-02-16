DESIGN-DRIVEN BANKING FOR FINANCIAL INNOVATORS
Customers are turning towards alternative solutions like neobanks, because traditional financial institutions aren’t keeping up with their needs. ff. next offers design-driven mobile banking solutions for financial innovators with a special focus on younger customers, including off-the-shelf, boxed solutions that are all easy to integrate and white-label as well as an end-to-end service from UX research, through UX/UI design to implementation. ff. next helps financial institutions and fintech companies provide their clients with state-of-the-art, mobile-first solutions and the right customer experience in order to engage younger customers with design-oriented digital interfaces.
The renewed ff. next identity is bright, fun and made personal with illustrations depicting the work they do on a daily basis, building apps, communicating with financial innovators, and giving love to the official office bodyguard, Cérna, who is an adorable miniature-pinscher and poodle mix.
Art direction and branding: Tamara Dózsa
UI Design: Ferenc Muck, Ézsiás Dániel, Gergely Diósi
Website implementation: Larina Gombos, Ferenc Muck
Year: 2020
