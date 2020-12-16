Rock Gaki - 日與夜

With the rise of ND series, more competitor showed up alongside its growth. Among them, the Rock Gaki TRACK series by Capital Company stood out the most, a series that aimed to replace the ND. Rock Gaki was built with the intention to introduce the next generation racing, Droid Racing (DR). Rock Gaki TRACK DAY-1, an android with a sturdy frame and high adaptability to its environment. As the first of its line, Rock Gaki was designed to be modifiable by any third party to acknowledge the creativity and skill of anyone and everyone. As the word of its creator professor L, “Imagination is limitless, I want everyone to be able to show their skills and not limit them by what I made.”





Rock Gaki TRACK DAY – 1: As the first mech, its main colour scheme is blue in colour and it comes with a hand cannon. The weaponry is due to the reason that the next generation racing DR did not specify any penalty or punishment in assaulting other racers, thus any weapon that does not harm the audience or bystander are allowed. Rock Gaki TRACK DAY-1 equipment includes a transformable magnetize hoverboard (transformable between magnetize hoverboard and land cruising) and an emergency energy charging

Professor L insists that Rock Gaki TRACK DAY-1 have a humane trait and independent thinking to allow them to access and act according to their situation. Rumor have it, Professor L owned a personal model of Rock Gaki TRACK DAY-1 that is capable of travel long distance and able to perform action of its own thinking to help others that it met, and it causes the public to once thought Rock Gaki is not an android but a human, but the situation is dissolves after Professor L came out and made a public statement about it.