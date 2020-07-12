Makropulos – visual identity

Makropulos
2020
Client: Makropulos
Art director: Zuzana Lednická
Designer: Andrea Vacovská
Cooperation: Michael Dolejš (webdesign)
Font: Rhymes, Helvetica Now
Type: Brand, Catalogue
The agency representing the leading young players of old music deserves a logo without classical clichés – a resonantly vibrant letter M made of five lines from sheet music, combined with pulsating orange red of young blood, the color of an almost blood-tight family of the agent and his artists. Add the Rhymes typeface, the most current interpretation of the most traditional Times and a macro zoom effect – an insight into the artery of contemporary classical music.