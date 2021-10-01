Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Will Smith The Fresh Prince Illustrations
Leo Natsume
Behance.net
Will Smith Selected Illustrations

The Projects

Will Smith production team from Los Angeles/Hollywood contacted me to create a new style of illustration for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion series. For one of the episodes, I created a set of illustrations that represents the most emotional moments of the eternal Uncle Phil, one of the most iconic characters in US. In addition to the illustrations from the series that are streaming on HBO max, I was also responsable for directing the illustrations for Will Smith’s YouTube channel this year.

My role: Art Direction, Illustration       Client: Will Smith/HBO max        Agency: Westbrook Media


For more, Follow me:   






























Will Smith Youtube Channel illustrations

I created the Visual Design and illustrations for Will Smith Youtube channel. 
The illustrations have a modern touch, depth and an vibe of realism.















Made with 🧡

Stay tuned with daily posts.  

Will Smith The Fresh Prince Illustrations
262
1.5k
32
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Leo Natsume Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Will Smith The Fresh Prince Illustrations

    262
    1.5k
    32
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields