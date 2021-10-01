Will Smith The Fresh Prince Illustrations

Will Smith Selected Illustrations
The Projects
Will Smith production team from Los Angeles/Hollywood contacted me to create a new style of illustration for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion series. For one of the episodes, I created a set of illustrations that represents the most emotional moments of the eternal Uncle Phil, one of the most iconic characters in US. In addition to the illustrations from the series that are streaming on HBO max, I was also responsable for directing the illustrations for Will Smith’s YouTube channel this year.
My role: Art Direction, Illustration Client: Will Smith/HBO max Agency: Westbrook Media
Will Smith Youtube Channel illustrations
I created the Visual Design and illustrations for Will Smith Youtube channel.
The illustrations have a modern touch, depth and an vibe of realism.