Milanga & Co. | Branding









We were asked to do this project with the premise of creating a milanesa sandwich fast food restaurant. In collaboration with Pablo Chiappori’s interiorism studio we came up with the idea of recreating a train station, on-the-go sandwich feel. From a branding point of view, we aimed to create a brand that recalls childhood memories: the picnic flavour and a family meal. A fondness for enjoyment, closeness and a sense of tenderness. We included elements and sayings that belong to the collective imagination of the Argentinian people: an identity that is timeless, instantly recognizable and endearing. Classic images from this heritage of symbols were remixed in a contemporary visual language. Public transports and their iconic ticket patterns, pop culture references and everyday items are combined in a nostalgia-tinged patchwork that invites you to have an old time sánguche.





Creative Direction : Melisa Rivas, Manuela Ventura and Crista Bernasconi.

Graphic Design : Crista Bernasconi, Melisa Rivas and Malena Sueiro.

Copywriting : Crista Bernasconi.



Architecture & Interiorism : Pablo Chiappori Estudio.

Photography : Federico Kulekdjian (architecture, situations) and Milanga&Co (coffee cup, sandwich with hand).











