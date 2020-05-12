Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Milanga & Co. | Branding
Multiple Owners
We were asked to do this project with the premise of creating a milanesa sandwich fast food restaurant. In collaboration with Pablo Chiappori’s interiorism studio we came up with the idea of recreating a train station, on-the-go sandwich feel. From a branding point of view, we aimed to create a brand that recalls childhood memories: the picnic flavour and a family meal. A fondness for enjoyment, closeness and a sense of tenderness. We included elements and sayings that belong to the collective imagination of the Argentinian people: an identity that is timeless, instantly recognizable and endearing. Classic images from this heritage of symbols were remixed in a contemporary visual language. Public transports and their iconic ticket patterns, pop culture references and everyday items are combined in a nostalgia-tinged patchwork that invites you to have an old time sánguche.

Creative Direction: Melisa Rivas, Manuela Ventura and Crista Bernasconi.
Graphic Design: Crista Bernasconi, Melisa Rivas and Malena Sueiro.
Copywriting: Crista Bernasconi.
Architecture & Interiorism: Pablo Chiappori Estudio.
Photography: Federico Kulekdjian (architecture, situations) and Milanga&Co (coffee cup, sandwich with hand).



