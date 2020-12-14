Viiddo - Stickers and Animations

...
Because the story of your kiddos is the story
of your heart.
Viiddo is a mobile app that helps take care of the privacy of the photos you share with your family.
Viiddo is here to help you curate photos and videos and catalogue details and special moments before they slip away. These are keepsakes to treasure and share with your closest people with the one-stop app you didn’t know you were missing. This is kicked-up scrapbooking without the glue stick. Because small milestones are big accomplishments, and every moment counts.
In this project, I show some icons, stickers, and videos that I made for this mobile app.