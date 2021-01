We worked with Creative Director, Vicky Irvin and brand consultancy, Structure to develop a wordmark, social media icons and imagery, as part of the team leading the strategic rebrand of Mews – the hospitality system of the future.

Mews is designed to simplify and automate all operations for modern hoteliers and their guests. From the booking engine to check-out, from front desk to revenue management, every process is easier, faster and more connected.