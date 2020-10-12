The Front Room





The Front Room is a dining establishment inspired by the idea of utmost hospitality, similar to having guests over with a host passionate and attentive about the food, beverage, and ambiance. As a host, ensuring guests with goodwill to have the most pleasant experience in our home is common, and the practice of serving fine flavor of favor was to be translated extensively through identity, packaging, and environmental design.





Taken into concept refining the centuries-old tradition of hospitality, we adapted the story of Baucis and Philemon who had disguised-gods Zeus and Hermes as guests in their humble home, providing them courteous hospitality. The pitcher and goose in favor of the story became elements we incorporated into an invitingly-amiable approach for the identity development, added with elements of an arch that represents a home—a charming symbol of shelter and safety.





