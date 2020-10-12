Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
The Front Room
Thinking Room
Behance.net
Image may contain: food, indoor and fast food
The Front Room

The Front Room is a dining establishment inspired by the idea of utmost hospitality, similar to having guests over with a host passionate and attentive about the food, beverage, and ambiance. As a host, ensuring guests with goodwill to have the most pleasant experience in our home is common, and the practice of serving fine flavor of favor was to be translated extensively through identity, packaging, and environmental design.

Taken into concept refining the centuries-old tradition of hospitality, we adapted the story of Baucis and Philemon who had disguised-gods Zeus and Hermes as guests in their humble home, providing them courteous hospitality. The pitcher and goose in favor of the story became elements we incorporated into an invitingly-amiable approach for the identity development, added with elements of an arch that represents a home—a charming symbol of shelter and safety.

Infused with the rest of the visuals are the paintings inspired by early 17th-century Baroque still-life paintings, an addition representing indulgence in warmth and sophistication.
Image may contain: food, lemon and citrus
Image may contain: person and indoor
Image may contain: baked goods, person and dessert
Image may contain: screenshot, book and computer
Image may contain: cake
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: bird
Image may contain: tableware, wine glass and drink
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: person, candle and holding
Image may contain: candle and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot, book and menu
Image may contain: person, food and fast food
Image may contain: box
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: indoor, fruit and food
Image may contain: handwriting and whiteboard
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and building
Image may contain: outdoor, tree and parking
Image may contain: cartoon, typography and illustration
Creative Director : Eric Widjaja
Art Director : Ritter Willy Putra
Graphic Designer : Clifford Caleb Dione
Photographer : Vony Wong
The Front Room
157
760
10
Published:
user's avatar
Thinking Room

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Thinking Room Jakarta, Indonesia

    The Front Room

    The Front Room is a dining establishment inspired by the idea of utmost hospitality, similar to having guests over with a host passionate and att Read More
    157
    760
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields