Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Kleurvorm
Bram Vanhaeren
Behance.net
Kleurvōrm™ 
Celebrating colours

"Kleurvorm" is dutch translation of "colour shape" — follow up from my passion project "Kleurstaal", translation of "colour palette/language". A series of daily colour exploration & celebration turn into unique prints.

You can follow my daily celebration via @Kleurstaal 

You can find the colour palette & colour ratio next to the Kleurvorm. Don't hesitate to use any colour palette in your next project!

Love it? You can find limited edition prints in my new shop www.kleurvorm.com
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: abstract and geometry
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: creativity, art and vector graphics
Image may contain: creativity, art and cartoon
Hope to inspire with new colour combinations and helpful swatches. Feel free to use on your next project or take it to another level. 

Would love to decorate your space with a colourful poster?
I provide free shipping on all posters

www.kleurvorm.com

@BramVanhaeren
_
Thanks for watching
Kleurvorm
294
1.5k
11
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Bram Vanhaeren Antwerp, Belgium

    Kleurvorm

    294
    1.5k
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields