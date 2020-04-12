K/DA - "I'LL SHOW YOU" MUSIC VIDEO





































Client: Riot Games





Post Production

Design Studio: Elastic



Creative Director: Jeff Han

Designers: Ihsu Yoon, Haram Jung, Carlo Sa, Lusine Arakelyan, Min Shi, Jean Hwang,

Ilya Tselyutin, Christoffer Bjerre, Eugene Hyun

3D Artists: Josh Dyer, Bryan Cox, Jade Smrz, Daniel Moreno, Mike Dupree

Animators: Gabriel Perez, Alex Silver

Compositor: Yongsub Song



Producer: James Howell

Deputy Head of Production: Zach Wakefield

Head of CG Production: Michael Steinmann

Executive Producer: Luke Colson

Head of Production: Kate Berry

Managing Director: Jennifer Sofio Hall























