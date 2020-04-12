K/DA - "I'LL SHOW YOU"
MUSIC VIDEO by Elastic.tv
RIOT GAMES
Jeff Han’s latest work for @RiotGames is an extraordinary Music Video for K-Pop super group K/DA @kda_music, a virtual girl group consisting of four League of Legends characters: Ahri, Akali, Evelynn and Kai'Sa. The song, ‘I’ll Show You’ takes us on a journey through Ahri’s emotional rise to stardom, and is out now!
FULL MUSIC VIDEO
PRODUCTION STILLS
Client: Riot Games
Post Production
Design Studio: Elastic
Creative Director: Jeff Han
Designers: Ihsu Yoon, Haram Jung, Carlo Sa, Lusine Arakelyan, Min Shi, Jean Hwang,
Ilya Tselyutin, Christoffer Bjerre, Eugene Hyun
3D Artists: Josh Dyer, Bryan Cox, Jade Smrz, Daniel Moreno, Mike Dupree
Animators: Gabriel Perez, Alex Silver
Compositor: Yongsub Song
3D Artists: Josh Dyer, Bryan Cox, Jade Smrz, Daniel Moreno, Mike Dupree
Animators: Gabriel Perez, Alex Silver
Compositor: Yongsub Song
Producer: James Howell
Deputy Head of Production: Zach Wakefield
Head of CG Production: Michael Steinmann
Executive Producer: Luke Colson
Head of Production: Kate Berry
Managing Director: Jennifer Sofio Hall