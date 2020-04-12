Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
K/DA - "I'LL SHOW YOU" MUSIC VIDEO
K/DA - "I'LL SHOW YOU"
RIOT GAMES

Jeff Han’s latest work for @RiotGames is an extraordinary Music Video for K-Pop super group K/DA @kda_music, a virtual girl group consisting of four League of Legends characters: Ahri, Akali, Evelynn and Kai'Sa. The song, ‘I’ll Show You’ takes us on a journey through Ahri’s emotional rise to stardom, and is out now!






Client: Riot Games

Post Production
Design Studio: Elastic

Creative Director: Jeff Han
Designers: Ihsu Yoon, Haram Jung, Carlo Sa, Lusine Arakelyan, Min Shi, Jean Hwang, 
Ilya Tselyutin, Christoffer Bjerre, Eugene Hyun
3D Artists: Josh Dyer, Bryan Cox, Jade Smrz, Daniel Moreno, Mike Dupree
Animators: Gabriel Perez, Alex Silver
Compositor: Yongsub Song

Producer: James Howell
Deputy Head of Production: Zach Wakefield
Head of CG Production: Michael Steinmann
Executive Producer: Luke Colson
Head of Production: Kate Berry
Published:
