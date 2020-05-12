ELEKTRA - International Digital Art Exhibition









ELEKTRA presents and promotes work created at the intersections of contemporary art and new technologies, inscribed in the latest aesthetic currents of research and experimentation. With no exception through this pandemic, ELEKTRA adapts its platform into a virtual online experiential gallery exhibition in collaboration with Baillat Studio x Locomotive to showcase this year’s theme: METAMORPHOSIS. METAMORPHOSIS refers to the classic Book of Changes ( I Ching ) and proposes that today, one of the fundamental effects of constant change is to broaden our understanding of the relationship between humanity, nature, and technology. According to the Book of Changes , human society is in constant transformation, and everything is subject to change; yet at the same time, there is a core that never changes. By understanding this core profoundly, it is, therefore, possible to foresee the future. METAMORPHOSIS 2020 searches for meaningful core patterns by revisiting this triangular relationship

to encourage diverse discussions about humanity in an age of uncertainty.​​​​​​​





This year, our studio was asked to create a visual campaign extending from print to the creation of filmed teasers, including the design and development of an interactive digital gallery bringing together all the works of the exhibition, available to everyone, which the public can visit at will.



















