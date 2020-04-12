Jovia TV Commercials





This is a massive project that went for almost 2 years, involved a rather large group of people for what I'm used to and took a huge amount of time on my schedule as an illustrator. Some projects seem impossible when briefed and this one was one of them. I'm really proud to be able to show five TV commercials that were produced with love and care for detail.





​​​​​​​ Jovia i s a Credit Union based in Long Island, New York. With better rates and lower fees they make your hard-earned money work harder so you can do more at home, at work, or on vacation. Jovia provides all the services of any big bank, but also the personal service big banks can’t offer because finances aren’t just about money, but people’s daily needs and long-term aspirations.







