Jovia TV Commercials
This is a massive project that went for almost 2 years, involved a rather large group of people for what I'm used to and took a huge amount of time on my schedule as an illustrator. Some projects seem impossible when briefed and this one was one of them. I'm really proud to be able to show five TV commercials that were produced with love and care for detail.
Jovia is a Credit Union based in Long Island, New York. With better rates and lower fees they make your hard-earned money work harder so you can do more at home, at work, or on vacation. Jovia provides all the services of any big bank, but also the personal service big banks can’t offer because finances aren’t just about money, but people’s daily needs and long-term aspirations.
I was commissioned by the amazing guys at OTTO to work on a series of TVs commercial to showcase the values of Jovia and bring, in full motion (!), a fresh look to this Credit Union's full rebranding. With these animations we tried to capture the spirit of the brand trough their members.
Working on several 30" movies at the same time it was challenge for me so I decided to partnered with two production companies that specialize in traditional animation and good storytelling to reach a successful outcome.
Tamandua was my partner for "Road Trip", "Smile" and "Sunrise" and Wonderlust Media was my partner for "Family Table" and "A Dog for All Seasons".
Credits
Agency: OTTO Brand Lab
Brand: Jovia
Brand: Jovia
Creative Director: David R. Kohler
Art Director: Lindsey Blake
Art Director: Lindsey Blake
Production Director: Kevin Hebb
Illustrator: Sebastian Curi
Animation credits for "Family Table" & "A Dog for All Seasons"
Production Company. Wonderlust Media
Creative Direction. Ryan Rumbolt
Animators. Juan Pontaroli, Henrique Barone and Wonderlust Media
Sound Design. Ambrose Yu
Animation Production for "Round Trip", "Smile" & "Sunrise"
Production Company. Tamandua Studio
Animators. Ivan Stur, Franco Pellicciaro & Tamandua Studio
Producer. Fernanda Torrera & Ines Palmas
Jovia's Logo Animation by Juan Pablo Sciaccaluga
For more stuff check my instagram