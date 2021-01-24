Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Table Brand Identity Design
Multiple Owners
The Table for Everything & Everyone

The Table is a cultural complex for employees of SK Telecom, a South Korean telecom company. 
It combines the analog sensibility of physical space with the convenience of digital solution, making it a space where employees can experience the satisfaction of life, not the welfare of employees in superficial meaning. Employees can choose and enjoy food from around the world in a comfortable atmosphere as well as rest and cultural life. 
Table-type graphics are designed to not only serve as semantic communication, but also physically applied to signage design, and to function practically in creating hierarchy and order of information.




Degree of SKT, Degree of Innovation

It is designed to inherit the structural characteristics of 'table' and the diagonal line, the visual features of the brand's typeface, to the initial 'T'. The oblique line is the visual asset of SKT's symbolism linking SKT to The Table and expressing infinite innovation and possibilities, the core valure of The Table.






The Horizontal Table for Everything & Everyone

The long horizontal line 'T' reflects the brand philosophy of 'The Table', which is designed to be used freely for horizontal relationships and various purposes. We have developed an effective design system that represents the entire space with only the simplest visual elements, horizontal and vertical lines, and only ’Synergy Red’, the brand color of SK Telecom, simultaneously conveying information to touch points used by users.









































November, 2020

Brand Design
form & function | Chung Jinsuh, Park Juyoung
SK Telecom | Cha Jongwhi, Lee Sangeun, Chae Jungah, Noh Sejin, Won Jongwon, Han Bumhee

Photography | Hong Kiwoong

Thank you !


폼앤펑션 © 2020 studio form & function





Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Jinsuh Chung Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Juyoung Park Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Jinsuh Chung Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Juyoung Park Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    form & function Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    The Table is a cultural complex for employees of SK Telecom, a South Korean telecom company. It combines the analog sensibility of physical spac
    Published:

