The Table Brand Identity Design









The Table for Everything & Everyone





The Table is a cultural complex for employees of SK Telecom, a South Korean telecom company.

It combines the analog sensibility of physical space with the convenience of digital solution, making it a space where employees can experience the satisfaction of life, not the welfare of employees in superficial meaning. Employees can choose and enjoy food from around the world in a comfortable atmosphere as well as rest and cultural life.

Table-type graphics are designed to not only serve as semantic communication, but also physically applied to signage design, and to function practically in creating hierarchy and order of information.











