The Table is a cultural complex for employees of SK Telecom, a South Korean telecom company.
It combines the analog sensibility of physical space with the convenience of digital solution, making it a space where employees can experience the satisfaction of life, not the welfare of employees in superficial meaning. Employees can choose and enjoy food from around the world in a comfortable atmosphere as well as rest and cultural life.
Table-type graphics are designed to not only serve as semantic communication, but also physically applied to signage design, and to function practically in creating hierarchy and order of information.
Degree of SKT, Degree of Innovation
It is designed to inherit the structural characteristics of 'table' and the diagonal line, the visual features of the brand's typeface, to the initial 'T'. The oblique line is the visual asset of SKT's symbolism linking SKT to The Table and expressing infinite innovation and possibilities, the core valure of The Table.
The Horizontal Table for Everything & Everyone
The long horizontal line 'T' reflects the brand philosophy of 'The Table', which is designed to be used freely for horizontal relationships and various purposes. We have developed an effective design system that represents the entire space with only the simplest visual elements, horizontal and vertical lines, and only ’Synergy Red’, the brand color of SK Telecom, simultaneously conveying information to touch points used by users.
The Table Brand Identity Design
November, 2020
Brand Design
form & function | Chung Jinsuh, Park Juyoung
SK Telecom | Cha Jongwhi, Lee Sangeun, Chae Jungah, Noh Sejin, Won Jongwon, Han Bumhee
Photography | Hong Kiwoong
Website | http://form-function.kr/work/TheTable
