Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
SBS 8 News
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
CFC has renewed the brand identity and news subtitle system of SBS 8 News, one of the main news representing South Korea.
The brand direction to improve the existing logo and subtitle system, which had been used for six years, was to establish a new standard for Korean news with a balanced perspective. We tried to capture our story through the stroke that stretched out from the center of the number ‘8’. The unique shape of the number ‘8’ symbol conveys its representativeness as the main news of SBS, while allowing it to be flexibly harmonized with the entire channel graphic system of SBS. The minimal form of the new symbol combines with a new color system to convey a fresh and creative impression.
There were three major directions for subtitling systems. Modular, Intuitive, and Mobile-friendly.
We introduced a flexible module system suitable for the domestic news style in which various information appears in a short time. In addition, to flexibly respond to the mobile environment we utilize the digital UI elements familiar to the new target of the news, millennials.



Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: moon
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, typography and template
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: abstract, screenshot and logo
Image may contain: electric blue, blue and azure
Image may contain: screenshot, person and human face
Image may contain: abstract and screenshot
Image may contain: template
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: person and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: person, man and suit
Image may contain: human face, person and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
SBS 8 News BI & Subtitle System Dev.
2020
Client: SBS News Department
-
Project Team
BI & Subtitle System Design: CFC
New Title Motion Graphic Design: Cobb Studio
-
CFC
Art Direction & Design: Charry Jeon
Design: Jiyoung Kim, Seyoun Kim
Assist: Nara Yoon, Yoonji Nam

www.contentformcontext.com
SBS 8 News
253
1.4k
10
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Charry Jeon Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Seyoun Kim Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Ziyoung Kim Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    CFC Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    SBS 8 News

    CFC has renewed the brand identity and news subtitle system of SBS 8 News, one of the main news representing South Korea. The brand direction to Read More
    253
    1.4k
    10
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields