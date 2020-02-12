Holme Miller Architects

Holmes Miller:
Creating a distinctive brand framework for internationally renowned architects. With offices in the UK and China we were tasked with creating a distinct identity system for Holmes Miller, presenting their diverse portfolio and services within a simple unifying narrative. www.holmesmiller.com
Approach
Building on the Holmes Miller name and reputation, we developed a robust linear framework to work alongside a simple word-mark. This can be used to accommodate different types of content; visualisations, words or combinations of colour. From the outset it was important to us that the visual identity felt dynamic and exciting, able to express different moods, from purely functional to vibrant and human.
Working with the Holmes Miller team we developed a clear and concise tone-of-voice for all comms. This, with the visual identity, was distilled into an extensive brand usage guideline and supported by suite of templates, website, stationery and internal signage - ensuring that all aspects of the practices’ activities are communicated consistently and effectively.