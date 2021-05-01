Amiami Brand

















艾咪艾咪是一个母婴品牌，​​​​​​​我们从其重复性的文字结构上得到灵感，艾咪艾咪如同宝爸宝妈对宝宝爱的呼唤，我们以”ami”为基础，将“呼唤”的概念由声到形，以抽象化的视觉语言表现出来，我们设计了六组不同的图形，每组图形都充满童趣和想象力，表现宝爸宝妈对宝宝的爱和包容，在应用中，图形具有很高的灵活度。

在字体的设计上，延续了同样的概念，我们将两个“咪”字在细节上做了区分，并融入了连笔的书写形式。新的品牌视觉趣味性与时尚感并存，以适应新的目标群体的喜好。





Amiami is a maternal and infant brand. We get inspiration from its repetitive text structure: “Ami Ami” is like the call of love from parents to their babies. We take "Ami" as the basic and visualize the concept of “calling” from sound to shape by using abstracted visual language. We have designed six groups of different graphics, each of which is filled with childishness and imagination, expressing parents' love and acceptance for their babies. In practice, those graphics also have a high degree of flexibility.



The same concept is adopted for the font design. We differentiate the two "Mi" through slight details and incorporate the joined-up writing style. In this newly designed brand, visual enjoyment and the sense of fashion coexist to adapt the preferences of the new target group.

















