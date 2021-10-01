Baked while you dream
When everything starts, or better said, when nothing has started yet. That poetic moment of starting the day is the base line of the visual and verbal identity of ´La Madrugada' (The dawn). An oniric trip to that moment of quietness from which the baker lives, thinks and dreams, and ofcourse, makes the best bread in town.
The base of the identity is the deep blue color, like the sky at dawn. The tipography transits between the clasicism of its serif and the kindness of its opened eyes. At last, the illustration is the more discursive graphic element of the identity, which allows us to wrap the product with little oniric tales on which Javier Moreno, the baker himself, is the main character.
Team
Illustration: Enrique Guillamón
Interior design: Laura Ortín
Costume design: Constanza Más
Video: Baikal
