



When the street is indoors





On every city exists a dark alley ruled by crazyness. Bonker bao is a culinary approach to a Shinjuku alley, where the Bao is a blank canvas waiting to be filled with recipes that are pure fire, beyond tradition, and where flavous is the only thing that matters.



The sensation is of walking in, is the sensation of being in the street, where the best things in the city happen.



