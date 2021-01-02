When the street is indoors
On every city exists a dark alley ruled by crazyness. Bonker bao is a culinary approach to a Shinjuku alley, where the Bao is a blank canvas waiting to be filled with recipes that are pure fire, beyond tradition, and where flavous is the only thing that matters.
The sensation is of walking in, is the sensation of being in the street, where the best things in the city happen.
Thats bonkers!
Bonker expresses that crazy and explossive attitude behind each bite of a Bonker Bao.
The essence of the restaurant is using the bao as a blank canvas to fill it with all kind of ideas, mix of cultures and crazy combinations.
But Bonker Bao is beyond street food: is Good Street Food, simple, accesible, but with great quality.
Porn food, literally.
The launching campaign appropriates itself of the codes of contemporary digital censonship on social media to suggest something "forbidden" and creating expectation with a tone that's almost pornographic.