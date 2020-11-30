Gregory Jewett





Bruce Lee is a global icon and like all icons, his image has been simplified along with his story. In Bao Nguyen’s film, we discover a multi-talented, sensitive, and complex Bruce Lee, who through his own personal power, battles against the monumental adversaries of ignorance and intolerance in society. Despite the hard barriers that stood in his way he remained vigilant throughout his life, adapting to each obstacle with dynamic, fluidic force. In my poster design, I attempted to portray both the iconic strength, intelligence, and skill of Bruce Lee as well as the unyielding (sometimes invisible) forces with which he battled.





Bruce Lee was a multi-dimensional, multi-faceted man but is known mostly for the characters he played in film. In the eye of the public the line between Bruce Lee the character and Bruce Lee the man is not clear cut. In this poster design, I used a simple graphic device, a stack of rectangular blocks, to deconstruct an image of the iconic fighting Bruce Lee character. If you were to realign the blocks, putting the image of Bruce Lee back together, you would find the photo to be misaligned and incomplete, much like the public’s understanding of Bruce Lee as only a character.



