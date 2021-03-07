











A brand for a new way to live on the road



KIBBO TRAVEL BRANDING 2020









For less than the cost of living in a studio apartment, Kibbo gives its users top-of-the-line vans, a network of home bases across the coast, and all the essentials. I partnered with strategist Kelsey Aroian of Paladar Studio to create the brand for Kibbo’s launch. The brand visual language uses geometric shapes and linear elements to represent the various locations and freedom of the open road. Candid and location based photography brings out the energy of Kibbo’s community.















