Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Kibbo
Jessica Strelioff
Behance.net
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast



A brand for a new way to live on the road

KIBBO            TRAVEL           BRANDING            2020


For less than the cost of living in a studio apartment, Kibbo gives its users top-of-the-line vans, a network of home bases across the coast, and all the essentials. I partnered with strategist Kelsey Aroian of Paladar Studio to create the brand for Kibbo’s launch. The brand visual language uses geometric shapes and linear elements to represent the various locations and freedom of the open road. Candid and location based photography brings out the energy of Kibbo’s community. 




Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Brand Design California community Hospitality Nature RoadTrip Travel Van van life west coast
Kibbo
543
4.1k
22
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Jessica Strelioff Austin, TX, USA

    Kibbo

    543
    4.1k
    22
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields