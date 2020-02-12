Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Tarte Tatin
Multiple Owners
Brand identity for the bistro Tarte Tatin. Tatin is a traditional apple tart, a desert invented in France by the Tatin sisters, accidentally, resulting in the tart being baked upside down, with the apples down and the dough on the top. This was used as a concept on the logotype with the "i" having its circle at the bottom. The identity hosts a series of bizarre drawings that reflects the kind of dishes are being served, referring again to this gastronomic invention.
Award: Brand Identity, EBGE 2020
    Konstantina Yiannakopoulou Athens, Greece
    The Birthdays Design Athens, Greece
    George Strouzas Athens, Greece

    Store Brand Identity, bistro based in Athens, Greece.
