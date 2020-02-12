Brand identity for the bistro Tarte Tatin. Tatin is a traditional apple tart, a desert invented in France by the Tatin sisters, accidentally, resulting in the tart being baked upside down, with the apples down and the dough on the top. This was used as a concept on the logotype with the "i" having its circle at the bottom. The identity hosts a series of bizarre drawings that reflects the kind of dishes are being served, referring again to this gastronomic invention.

