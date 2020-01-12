PREPARING FOR 2022! - UNREAL ENGINE CASE STUDY 'MEMORIES OF MURDER' HOMAGE TEASER

My first Unreal project is done and it's a really short teaser! lol

During the pandemic, I decided to learn new tools, specifically a real-time renderer/engine and picked Blender and Unreal Engine. Fortunately, they are all free for personal projects. I feel like this is the best time to learn because Blender 3 will come out in 2021 fall and Unreal Engine 5 will be released in 2021 winter with HUGE updates for both.

That's why the title is 'PREPARING FOR 2022!' I personally believe real-time engines will give more opportunities to motion graphic designers to make more diverse stuff (in 2022:-)).





VOICE

KIM SANG-KYUNG (DETECTIVE SEO TAE-YOON FROM MEMORIES OF MURDER)





MUSIC

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR - THEIR HELICOPTERS SING

KRENG - GIRL IN A FISHTANK





SOUND EDIT

YONGSUB SONG



