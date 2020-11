这是为喵彩创作的猫砂包装和猫咪零食包装的系列插画,从2018年陆陆续续画到2020年,合作过程中有很多想法的碰撞并且很开心,在此分享给大家,希望喜欢!



This is the illustration of cat litter packaging and pet snack packaging created for Cator. During the cooperation process, there are a lot of thinking collisions, and it is very enjoyable. I would like to share it with you.









插画:甜鱼跳跳Riki

设计:喵彩BrandTeam



Illustration: Riki

Design: CatorBrandTeam