user's avatar
5 Muses | collection of silk scarfs | fall-winter 2020
Paulina Vårregn
F I V E   M U S E S

collection of silk scarfs and pocket squares 
*
inspired by five different 
places in Greece where I've lived or visited:
Crete, Mykonos, Corfu, Greece (mainland) & Cyprus

textile design: Paulina R.Vårregn​​​​​​​
digital print on 100% silk
*
collection available soon on Etsy 
autumn | winter 2020
M U S E  1  :  G R E E C E
M U S E  2  :  M Y K O N O S
M U S E  3  :  C Y P R U S
M U S E  4  :  C R E T E
M U S E  5  :  C O R F U
This project has been supported 
by using public funds provided by Slovak Arts Council
*
