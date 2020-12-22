



Optical Phenomena





Interacting with the matter, light, a wave and a particle at the same time, creates a lot of different visual phenomena, some more familiar to us than the others. A variety of optical curiosities, seen in atmosphere, glass and crystals, can be explained by classical optics. Nevertheless, in the 20th and 21st centuries, other branches of optics appeared, i.e. quantum, nonlinear and transformation.





These realms of optics, now actively researched, promise to be a foundation for several technological breakthroughs, including faster data transmission and materials that can potentially serve as ‘invisibility cloaks’. In this research, we discuss various sorts of optical phenomena and reconstruct different behaviors of light in glass and other transparent materials.



