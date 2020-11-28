Log In
The Intercept – Congress vs. SCOTUS
Michael George Haddad
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/28/2020
–––
A series of illustrations for
The Intercept
:
Congress vs. the Supreme Court on various issues.
Illustration: Mike Haddad
Art Direction: Philipp Hubert
–––
Find
me
on
Instagram
. My
Shop
.
The Intercept – Congress vs. SCOTUS
48
196
1
Published:
November 27th 2020
Michael George Haddad
Michael George Haddad
The Intercept – Congress vs. SCOTUS
48
196
1
Published:
November 27th 2020
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Icon Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Antitrust
congress
disability
editorial
labor
politics
reproductive
rights
Spots
intercept
