The Gifted Company™ aims to change the way we give and recieve gifts digitally. They do this through offering a wide variety of giftcards from brands of all sizes.

The identity is centered around the shape of a giftcard, present in the logo as well as in the illustrations and icons. The card is at the the heart of the product and user experience, acting as a uniting framework for all the different brands in the app.

The card graphic can also be used to create colorful, dynamic background patterns or act as a container for text and images.

See more at GetGifted.com
Image may contain: screenshot and print
Image may contain: street, building and outdoor
Image may contain: template and internet
Image may contain: billboard and outdoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: businesscard, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: mobile phone and screenshot
Image may contain: businesscard, print and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and internet
