The Gifted Company™ aims to change the way we give and recieve gifts digitally. They do this through offering a wide variety of giftcards from brands of all sizes.









The card graphic can also be used to create colorful, dynamic background patterns or act as a container for text and images.



See more at The identity is centered around the shape of a giftcard, present in the logo as well as in the illustrations and icons. The card is at the the heart of the product and user experience, acting as a uniting framework for all the different brands in the app.The card graphic can also be used to create colorful, dynamic background patterns or act as a container for text and images.See more at GetGifted.com