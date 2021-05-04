kommt ans bauhaus!

why:
Hoping to relearn creativity from a legendary school of 100 years past
100年前の伝説の学校から創造性を学び直したい
The legendary Bauhaus school of arts opened in 1919 in Weimar, Germany. Founded by architect Walter Gropius and led by noted contemporary artists including Wassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee, Bauhaus was a vital presence in popularizing the concept of "design" as knowledge for enriching consumers' lives.
While Bauhaus' history as an active school drew to a close in 1933, just 14 years after opening, during that period it turned out numerous outstanding architects and designers. The school's educational policy continues to have a great impact in the fields of arts and design. Behind its philosophy lay an innovative creativity education program with its origins in the early childhood education of Friedrich Fröbel. Inspired by the natural philosophy of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the school practiced an educational system in which students learned modeling expression in terms of both theory and practice, in the manner of the natural sciences, and linked these to architecture, a field that integrates all of the arts. Could the creativity needed by our modern age be relearned from this philosophy?
1919年、伝説的な造形芸術学校「バウハウス」が、ドイツ・ワイマールに開校されました。建築家のワルター・グロピウスによって開かれ、ヴァシリー・カンディンスキー、パウル・クレーなど時代を代表する芸術家たちが指導にあたったバウハウスは、生活者の暮らしを豊かにするための知恵としての「デザイン」の考え方を社会に広めた、極めて重要な存在でした。
バウハウスは開校から14年後の1933年にその歴史を閉じますが、その間に数多くの優れた建築家やデザイナーを輩出し、同校の教育方針はいまなおアートやデザインの分野に大きな影響を及ぼし続けています。その背景にあるのは、フレーベルの幼児教育を源流とする革新的な創造性教育のプログラムでした。ゲーテの自然哲学に影響を受け、自然科学のように造形表現を理論と実技の両面から学び、すべての芸術を統合する建築につなげる教育システムを同校は実践していました。その理念から、あらためて現代に必要な創造性を学び直すことはできないのでしょうか。
how:
Dissecting the legendary creativity education of Bauhaus
伝説の創造性教育バウハウスを解剖する
We were placed in charge of overall design for the bauhaus 100 japan project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus school through exhibits and events held throughout Japan.
In developing the logo for the project, we used a design concept that celebrates the anniversary by modeling the "◯", "△", and "□" forms that are commonly depicted as symbols of Bauhaus. We used two cylindrical and one cone-shaped object in a 3D animated logo that presents the shapes "◯", "△", "□" when viewed from the top and "100" when viewed from the side.
バウハウスの開校100周年を祝い、日本各地で展覧会やイベントなどを行う「bauhaus100 japan」プロジェクトの総合デザインを担当することになりました。
ロゴの開発にあたっては、バウハウスを象徴するアイコンとしてしばしば用いられる「◯」「△」「□」の造形によって、アニバーサリーを祝福することをデザインコンセプトとしました。そして、2つの円柱、1つの円錐のオブジェを用い、上からは「◯」「△」「□」に、横からは「100」に見える3Dモーションロゴをデザインしました。
Our art direction for the "kommt ans bauhaus!" exhibit, which spotlighted the fundamental education of Bauhaus, took the theme of dissecting Bauhaus to learn about this storied school anew.
Based on techniques of anatomical physiology that analyze the morphology and structure of the organs making up the human body in terms of their function, we broke down the iconic, Gropius-designed school in Dessau, alongside representative products that came out of the school. We created visuals analyzing the functions of these parts, extending them to exhibit posters, tickets, catalogs, and more. Through this exploration, we sought to understand the meanings hidden in form, aiming for design that triggers creative insights in viewers.
バウハウスの基礎教育に焦点を当てた展覧会『きたれ、バウハウス』のアートディレクションでは、バウハウスを解剖し、この伝説の学校について改めて学ぶことをテーマに据えました。
人体を構成する各器官の形態や構造を機能の観点から分析していく解剖生理学の手法に基づき、バウハウスのアイコン的存在であるグロピウス設計のデッサウ校や同校由来の代表的なプロダクトを分解。各パーツの機能などを分析したヴィジュアルを、展覧会のポスターやチケット、図録などに展開しました。こうした探求を通して形に秘められた意味を理解し、見る人達にとっての創造的な気づきを誘発するデザインを目指しました。
will:
Creating modern creativity education that goes beyond Bauhaus
バウハウスを超える現代の創造性教育を生み出すために
The "kommt ans bauhaus!" exhibit traveled to five art museums around Japan in 2019 and 2020, offering opportunities to communicate the significance of innovative plastic art education to a large number of people. Through our art direction of the project, we ourselves were able to learn more about Bauhaus.
While the modern design that Bauhaus led has contributed to a richer society, humankind has since pursued economic rationality too far, leading to depletion of resources, climate change, the widening of the gap between rich and poor, and other global-scale issues. Tackling such imbalances is the challenge facing modern design. Innovative creativity education of the past, like that of Bauhaus, is needed now more than ever.
Against this background, NOSIGNER's Eisuke Tachikawa systematized "evolutionary thinking," a method of thought that has uncovered mechanisms of innovation in the evolution of lifeforms. Our goal is a contemporary updating of creativity education based on "natural philosophy" that draws on the flow of early childhood education according to Bauhaus and Friedrich Fröbel, to realize a new creative education.
『きたれ、バウハウス』展は、2019年から2020年にかけて日本各地の美術館5館を巡回し、多くの人たちに革新的な造形教育の意義を伝える機会となりました。また、私たち自身もこのプロジェクトのアートディレクションを通じて、改めてバウハウスについて深く学ぶことができました。
バウハウスが主導したモダンデザインは、社会を豊かにすることに貢献しましたが、その後人類は経済合理性を追求し過ぎたあまり、資源の枯渇や気候の変動、貧富の拡大などの課題が地球規模で広がっています。これらの不均衡と向き合うことが現代のデザインにおける課題であり、かつてのバウハウスのような革新的な創造性教育がいまこそ求められています。こうした状況の中、NOSIGNERの太刀川英輔は、生物の進化にイノベーションのメカニズムを見出した発想法「進化思考」を体系化しました。バウハウスやフレーベルの幼児教育の流れを汲む「自然哲学」にもとづいた創造性教育を現代にアップデートし、新しい創造教育を実現していくことが私たちの目標です。
