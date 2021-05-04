kommt ans bauhaus!

The legendary Bauhaus school of arts opened in 1919 in Weimar, Germany. Founded by architect Walter Gropius and led by noted contemporary artists including Wassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee, Bauhaus was a vital presence in popularizing the concept of "design" as knowledge for enriching consumers' lives.

While Bauhaus' history as an active school drew to a close in 1933, just 14 years after opening, during that period it turned out numerous outstanding architects and designers. The school's educational policy continues to have a great impact in the fields of arts and design. Behind its philosophy lay an innovative creativity education program with its origins in the early childhood education of Friedrich Fröbel. Inspired by the natural philosophy of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the school practiced an educational system in which students learned modeling expression in terms of both theory and practice, in the manner of the natural sciences, and linked these to architecture, a field that integrates all of the arts. Could the creativity needed by our modern age be relearned from this philosophy?