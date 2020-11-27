It all starts with milk. Like a blank canvas, the milk can transform into a multitude of tastes and textures. Stavanger Ysteri gets their raw milk delivered fresh every day from Leikvoll Økologiske Gard, an organic milk producer just 20 min from the factory. Being unpasteurised, the milk has character and is alive, allowing the terroir to fully express itself. Fermentation is an age-old technique and time honouring process that allows us to create any kind of cheese.





The act of fermenting food lets us engage with a dimension of our world that we cannot see with our bare eyes. It’s about the role of the beneficial microorganisms with which we live in symbiosis. Before we knew what fermentation was, we attributed it to magic. Now that we know, we can still be in awe at how amazing and natural the work of these microorganisms really is. To echo this process, we chose an illustration style that is composed of small organic strokes, that at the same time feels humanist and scientific. Debora Szpilmans illustrations elegantly convey these qualities. We chose a natural white background, as an ode both to the milk and to the lab, where everything is clean and ceremonial.