Selection of portraits
Martin Sati
This is a collection of portraits that have worked in the last 10 years.
Some portraits are commercial works and others have been created as an experiment to refine my own style.
Image may contain: drawing, illustration and abstract
Baudelaire in absinthe
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and art
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and illustration
Domenikos el hidalgo
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and art
Leda
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and child art
Tilda #Boogieface
Image may contain: hat, cartoon and drawing
Lautrec
Image may contain: screenshot
Lola
Image may contain: drawing, painting and illustration
Image may contain: poster, cartoon and book
BulevarSur
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and art
Alice
Image may contain: art, drawing and illustration
Monkey
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Belmonte
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and vector graphics
Nostalgia
Image may contain: drawing, painting and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and painting
Interference
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Guimont
Image may contain: drawing, art and sketch
Kalitta
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Cat
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and art
Linda
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and art
InvestmentNews
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and illustration
Open Wound
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and sketch
Bruce Canepa
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and art
Lord March
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Judy Stropus
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Joie Chitwood
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
