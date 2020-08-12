







HON

HER ONLINE NETWORK





Founded by Stockholm-based entrepreneur Aleksandra Avli, the female social network HON (Her Online Network) is a space for professional women to seek guidance, community, and growth alongside like-minded women. It’s a digital app used for networking online, but also a community that holds talks, events and different meet up’s. HON is rooted in the longing to create empowering spaces for professional female growth with authenticity at its core.



Initially HON had quite stale, white and stereotypically "appy" aesthetics, and they reached out to me wanting me to create a more living design that spoke to their target audience. The target audience are design savvy women of a wide age range that are used to consume culture, art and fashion. Therefor, it was important not to create aesthetics that were too feminist or too immature, as that were considered outdated and not inclusive. The design of HON needed to be more welcoming and more mature. I designed the identity, the website and wireframes for the app. I also designed the social media templates for Instagram, newsletters and printed merchandise for their different events.



Event Photography: Mio Sallanto, Anna Florén

UX Designer: Therese Albertsson

Bucket hat by Fashion Designer: Ida Klamborn







