MOKA
Multiple Owners
MOKA

Branding - Content - Digital

The Canadian start-up Mylo calls on Bonhomme for its project to conquer the European market.
Bonhomme is designing a new brand platform showcased on their new website.


BRANDING

Thanks to a set of workshops, Mylo becomes Moka,
a brand with minimal and colorful codes intended for millennials.


CONTENT

To announce the opening of the service on the French market,
we are designing a video broadcast on social networks.




DIGITAL

Moka's identity comes to life through an interactive website
that highlights all of Moka's features.
Aiming for a clear explanation of the application,
we have designed modules that interact with the page scroll.


INFORMATIONS

Client
Moka

Date
March 2020





Multiple Owners
