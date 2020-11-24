MOKA
Branding - Content - Digital
The Canadian start-up Mylo calls on Bonhomme for its project to conquer the European market.
Bonhomme is designing a new brand platform showcased on their new website.
BRANDING
Thanks to a set of workshops, Mylo becomes Moka,
a brand with minimal and colorful codes intended for millennials.
CONTENT
To announce the opening of the service on the French market,
we are designing a video broadcast on social networks.
DIGITAL
Moka's identity comes to life through an interactive website
that highlights all of Moka's features.
Aiming for a clear explanation of the application,
we have designed modules that interact with the page scroll.