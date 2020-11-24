















Signal (part of ONY), our insights agency, worked on positioning the service. We conducted a study and realized that almost all companies were focusing on the same general category of functional advantages: speed, convenience and no extra charges. The unique feature of Okolo's work is that the courier delivers products not from a warehouse or distribution center, but from that "very same store" near your home. Based on this, we decided that X5's delivery service should build a more emotional communication: stand out not just with service, but with human character as well, using the image of a "friendly young neighbor."

















