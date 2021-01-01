STARRYTALE
Shine and bloom in your own skin. Starrytale was born in Hong Kong, when its founder saw the need to create a product that not only helped her problems with acne and allergies, but that is also made ethically.
After a few years of trials to ensure that the products were of the highest quality, Starrytale was launched, the in-house brand of Little Stardust. The concept of the brand is based on inner beauty, back to basic. Starrytale believes in that which is natural, a brand that speaks to you directly and knows the most common skin problems in real people. Embracing our inner beauty is the best way of reaching outer beauty.
Fotos productos / Product Photography : Renzo C. Fernandez
Fotos modelos / Model Photography: Gerardo Rojas
Stylist and photo art direction: Paloma Dávila Alarcón
Make up and hair: Adrián Rey