Mailchimp Stories

3D Lookdev Artist, Lighter & Comper, BUCK Design Inc., Mailchimp , “ It’s Nice That | A Day’s Work”, NYC, 10/2019 - 04/2020
I could tell you that:
This is one of my favorite jobs I have worked on at Buck!
We partnered with @itsnicethat for @mailchimppresents, an entertainment platform founded by @Mailchimp, the “All in a Day’s Work” series takes a sideways look at the ups and downs—and sometimes-painful truths—of life as a small-business owner.
See the full episodes here.
Without our amazing Buck Creatives and Talented Freelance Artists, these beautiful spots would not have happened! The full 6 episodes were creatively directed by Thomas Schmid and Jon Gorman. Art directed and designed by Yeojin Shin and Simone Noronha.
Super Big shoutout to our CG team at Buck!
Bill Dorais was our supervisor. We had amazing modelers like Filipe Machado and Arvid Volz for modeling these characters and sets. And, animators like Chad Coby, Ida Zhu, and David Han for making the characters alive. Last but not least, our lighters Ylli Orana, Chris Ribar, Shane O'Hara, Kat Smith, and I really put into works of making these spots look awesome!
We did it!!!!
Thank you all for working on this job with me! Please see the full credit list at the end. Last, our brilliant music and sound design were made by @sounds.like.these.
Drum Roll....Ta-Dahhhhh~ Here we go with a teaser!
Trailer
Hero Shots I Lit & Comped
What else did I do?
I was also responsible for character look development,
which includes texturing, materials, and some grooming. Below are all the characters we made!
Funny Moments
Here are some fun character loops that I made with Kat Smith, hehe.
Special note: Chris Ribar used his amazing Houdini magic for making a lot of special effects, including the fuzzy crowds' effect below!
Lighting Color Scripts
I made some contact sheets from Nuke with our beautiful renders from each shot.
We had to do this in order to see our consistency in art direction and lighting.
Lighting Breakdowns
Below are two of my favorite shots with daylight and nighttime scenarios.
Here are the breakdowns.
Here is a breakdown of the lighting I did for this character Becky.
She is one of my favorites, sassy and funny.
Character Profiles
Here are all the characters profiles that I rendered while I am doing the look development for them. I was in charge of creating textures and materials for all of their garments. Want to tell me which one is your favorite in the comment?
Props Props Props!
These are all the props we made for these 6 stories!
CREDITS
BUCK
BUCK
Executive Creative Director: Orion Tait
Creative Director: Jon Gorman, Thomas Schmid
Executive Producer: Anne Skopas
Producer: Kitty Dillard
Production Coordinator: Deanna Rivera
Scriptwriting: It's Nice That, Chad Colby, Jon Gorman, Thomas Schmid
Storyboard Artist: Jake Armstrong, Olivia Blanc, Chad Colby, Tucker Klien, Sofia Pashaei
Design: Jake Armstrong, Johan Eriksson, Simone Noronha, Thomas Schmid, Yeojin Shin, Ross McCampbell, Aran Quinn
Animation (2D): Chad Colby, Gilles Desmadrille
Animation (3D): Chad Colby, Ida Zhu, David Han, Michael Sime
Technical Animation: Filipe Machado, Chris Ribar
Modeling: Felipe Machado, Arvid Volz
Rigging Supervisor: Ernesto Ruiz Velasco
Rigging: Juan Carlos Barraza Mendoza, Jin Huang
Look Development: Shane O'hara, Ylli Orana, Meng-Chwen Joy Tien, Arvid Volz
Editor: Chad Colby
Lighting & Composite: Bill Dorais, Shane O'hara, Ylli Orana, Chris Ribar, Katriel Smith, Meng-Chwen Joy Tien, Michael Lampe
Color Grade: Jose Fuentes
Music & Sound Design: Sounds Like These
It’s Nice That
Art Director: Alistair Hanson, Will Knight
Producer: Josephine New
Scriptwriting: Matt Alagiah
Thank you for stopping by
(◉˘◡˘◉)
Pleas don't repost the work here without consent.