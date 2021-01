Mailchimp Stories

We partnered with @itsnicethat for @mailchimppresents , an entertainment platform founded by @Mailchimp , the “All in a Day’s Work” series takes a sideways look at the ups and downs—and sometimes-painful truths—of life as a small-business owner.

See the full episodes

The full 6 episodes were creatively directed byand. Art directed and designed byand

hese beautiful spots would not have happened!

hese beautiful spots would not have happened!

Without our amazing Buck Creatives and Talented Freelance Artists,

Without our amazing Buck Creatives and Talented Freelance Artists,

Super Big shoutout to our CG team at Buck!

We had amazing modelers like Filipe Machado andfor modeling these characters and sets. And, animators likeandfor making the characters alive. Last but not least, our lightersand I really put into works of making these spots look awesome!

was our supervisor.

We did it!!!!

Thank you all for working on this job with me!

Please see the full credit list at the end.