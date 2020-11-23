HALL OF FAME - Giro d'Italia
The portraits made for the "Hall of Fame" project created by Giro d'Italia
and Gazzetta dello Sport dedicated to the major cyclists in the pink race!
The gallery was inaugurated in 2012 by Eddy Merckx, followed by Felice Gimondi, Stephen Roche, Francesco Moser, Ercole Baldini, Bernard Hinault, Vittorio Adorni, Gianni Motta and Miguel Indurain.
