Hall of Fame Giro d'Italia
Riccardo Guasco
HALL OF FAME - Giro d'Italia

The portraits made for the "Hall of Fame" project created by Giro d'Italia 
and Gazzetta dello Sport dedicated to the major cyclists in the pink race!
The gallery was inaugurated in 2012 by Eddy Merckx, followed by Felice Gimondi, Stephen Roche, Francesco Moser, Ercole Baldini, Bernard Hinault, Vittorio Adorni, Gianni Motta and Miguel Indurain.
Eddy Merckx
Felice Gimondi
Stephen Roche
Francesco Moser
Ercole Baldini
Bernard Hinault
Vittorio Adorni
Gianni Motta
Miguel Indurain
