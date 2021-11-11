Spotify - Moved by Music

Listening is Everything
Campaign ~ Spotify
Working closely with our friends over at Spotify we were tasked with developing a global and evergreen campaign for their new consumer-facing brand platform 'Listening Is Everything'.
We Directed, Designed and Animated two spots that celebrate the art of listening by using a multi-media approach combining artist imagery, type design, 2D hand drawn & CG storytelling elements.
Design Development