Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Spotify - Moved by Music
Behance.net
Listening is Everything
Campaign ~ Spotify
_______________________________________________________

Working closely with our friends over at Spotify we were tasked with developing a global and evergreen campaign for their new consumer-facing brand platform 'Listening Is Everything'.

We Directed, Designed and Animated two spots that celebrate the art of listening by using a multi-media approach combining artist imagery, type design, 2D hand drawn & CG storytelling elements.

Everything is listening music spotify
Design Development 
Everything is listening music spotify
Everything is listening music spotify
Everything is listening music spotify
Spotify - Moved by Music
211
781
6
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Cristian Acquaro London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Alex Schlegel London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Tom Bunker London, United Kingdom

    Spotify - Moved by Music

    211
    781
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields