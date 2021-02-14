Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Obvious
Danny Jose
Obvious is a design studio in Bangalore that helps companies solve problems by intervening through design. They've worked with a large number of clients in the last 7 years. 

Obvious wanted to highlight 8 amazing projects that they've worked on with 8 different clients. They wanted to present these as case studies because they were tailor made solutions crafted for very unique problems. 

These case studies needed an illustration for each of them, which would function as header image. The illustration needed to have an editorial feel to them, but I was allowed to take creative liberties visually. 



GOJEK






Close-ups










_____________________________________________










2GUD






Close ups









_____________________________________________









​​​​​​​
SIMPLE






Close-ups









_____________________________________________









​​​​​​​
MYNTRA





Close-ups









_____________________________________________









​​​​​​​
OLX






Close-ups









_____________________________________________









​​​​​​​
SWIGGY





Close ups









_____________________________________________









​​​​​​​
DUNZO





Close ups









_____________________________________________









​​​​​​​
Wikipedia





Close ups









_____________________________________________









​​​​​​​
