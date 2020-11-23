Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Infinity Train
ben rc
Here we go again. This is the time of the year where i make a gigantic illustration.

Infinity train is an illustration set in the 1930-1940 era.  I really enjoyed the futurism concept that was present in theses time. I try to emulate that in this illustration, but i also wanted to include more, maybe people that shouldn't be in this time or timeline(?) . I don't want to spoil too much about the idea i was going for, I rather you guys figure it out. 

I hope you guys spend the time to find the many secrets, small details, who some of theses character are , what they are doing there, and well just enjoy the ride.

If you want to share what you find, or want to inquire about this illustration or else, send me a message or email.
Thanks
captain@milkpresso.com

Print are a possibility in the near future, if there is any interest let me know.
Small version of the full train
Behind the scenes..
THANKS! ENJOY!
For any inquiries about work , commissions , posters or else: 
captain@milkpresso.com
