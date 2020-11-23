Here we go again. This is the time of the year where i make a gigantic illustration.
Infinity train is an illustration set in the 1930-1940 era. I really enjoyed the futurism concept that was present in theses time. I try to emulate that in this illustration, but i also wanted to include more, maybe people that shouldn't be in this time or timeline(?) . I don't want to spoil too much about the idea i was going for, I rather you guys figure it out.
I hope you guys spend the time to find the many secrets, small details, who some of theses character are , what they are doing there, and well just enjoy the ride.
If you want to share what you find, or want to inquire about this illustration or else, send me a message or email.
Thanks
captain@milkpresso.com
Print are a possibility in the near future, if there is any interest let me know.
The many faces...
Small version of the full train
Behind the scenes..
THANKS! ENJOY!
For any inquiries about work , commissions , posters or else:
