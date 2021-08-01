Photosynthesis
Nearly all life on Earth depends on photosynthesis. Plants, algae, and some types of bacteria use photosynthesis to make their own food and release oxygen. The biochemical process involves using energy from sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide into oxygen and glucose. I had a look into one of the most important subjects of biology and decided to turn it into something more visual, and perhaps, fictional.
Carbon dioxide + water → glucose + oxygen
Water is absorbed by the root hair cells and is transported to the leaf by the xylem vessels. Oxygen is released through the stomata on the underside of the leaf; glucose is transported around the plant in the phloem vessels.
Plant transport tissues the xylem transports water and minerals from the roots up the plant stem and into the leaves.
In a mature flowering plant or tree, most of the cells that make up the xylem are specialised cells called vessels.
The phloem moves food substances that the plant has produced by photosynthesis to where they are needed for processes. Transport in the phloem is both up and down the stem.
A leaf usually has a large surface area, so that it can absorb a lot of light. Its top surface is protected from water loss, disease and weather damage by a waxy layer. The upper part of the leaf is where the light falls, and it contains a type of cell called a palisade cell. This is adapted to absorb a lot of light. It has lots of chloroplasts and is shaped like a tall box.
Plant cells are composed of rigid cell walls made of cellulose, chloroplasts which help with photosynthesis, a nucleus, and large vacuoles filled with water.
Photosynthesis takes place in the part of the plant cell containing chloroplasts, these are small structures that contain chlorophyll.
For photosynthesis to take place, plants need to take in carbon dioxide (from the air), water (from the ground) and light (usually from the sun). Plants get carbon dioxide from the air through their leaves, and water from the ground through their roots. Light energy comes from the Sun.