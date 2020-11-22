Drehgriffel Leuchtturm1917

Drehgriffel is a word made up of two components – Dreh, meaning to twist or turn, which stems from the innovative turning mechanism, and Griffel, based on the oldest writing utensil in the world (from the Greek grapheion).

They reflect this deeply rooted traditional company. Consequently, it is no coincidence that the Drehgriffel and the company Leuchtturm1917 were both set up back in the 1920s.





This writing instrument was intended to be something truly special – the perfect combination of an iconic design and a distinctive writing experience. And the Drehgriffel was the result. The deliberate use of old German script of the word mark is playfully juxtaposed with the contrasting modern design. It is basically new – and yet a classic.





With our help in branding and product design, Leuchtturm1917 revived the „Drehgriffel”. This pen is not a pen – rather a design object. It quickly became an unmistakable writing instrument that stands out with its clear lines and iconic design. And it was promptly awarded the red dot Product Design Award 2020 and the German Design Award 2021.

And what better way to celebrate a design object than with a collaboration with Monocle?











