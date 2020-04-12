Production Service Guide and Location Lookbook

A B O U T P R O J E C T

Production Service Guide and Location Lookbook , in a few short words, describes

the company itself and the conditions of shooting in Poland. The primary point of this book, however is to serve as a moodboard designed to display the vast diversity of locations for filmmaking in Poland. The photographs are hand picked and categorized to provide instant inspiration when looking for a place to shoot.





The publication uses the guidelines and elements of visual identity system I designed three years ago. It includes the same rules of layout and composition, a dynamic logotype system and contrasting typefaces. The intention is to place this book within a consistent landscape of this company's corporate communication system.





A B O U T L U C K Y L U C I A N O P I C T U R E S

Lucky Luciano Pictures is a production company from Poland crafting compelling film content for clients around the world. They work for the biggest local and international advertising agencies and brands. Their productions were repeatedly awarded in Poland and abroad (Cannes Lions, Effie, Golden Drum) and their producers have decades of collective experience in producing commercials.





Spec: 284 pages; 190x230 mm Inner pages: Munken Lynx Rough; 120gms Cover: Remake Midnight 59; 380 gms Typefaces: PF Centro Serif, DIN Semi-Condensed

Art direction & Graphic design: Michał Markiewicz Editing: Marcin Nowak Product photoshoot: Michał Flis

