Endowus Branding and UX/UI Design
Multiple Owners
Endowus is a Singapore-based financial technology company that empowers people to take control of their financial future. The firm’s proprietary systems provide data-driven wealth advice in constructing personalised solutions. Its portfolios are built on access to institutional-quality financial products at the lowest cost possible.

Endowus entered a challenging market and needed to position themselves as a strong brand, establishing their unique offer, but most importantly emphasising the financial knowledge and experience of their founders and the technical prowess of their staff.
We’ve created a visual identity that has a strong, classic foundation, but enough flexibility to work in various contexts of digital and analog media. 

That identity together with a direct, straightforward, and honest tone of voice, enables Endowus to have a coherent and recognisable presence in their marketing, products, web, and mobile platforms.
The visual identity guidelines encompass everything from collateral design and analog and digital advertising to product illustration and the creation of layouts for websites and mobile applications.

When we design visual identities we approach them with the intent to “teach our clients to fish”, to paraphrase the saying. We believe in giving our clients the tools to use, manage, and expand on the branding we design for them.
In addition to the visual identification itself, we also helped Endowus with their existing platform by not only reviewing and directing UX improvements but also designing new functionality and implementing the branding principles in regards to how the platform communicates with the users. 

On top of that, together with Endowus, we’ve designed a native app for a more convenient way for their users to interact with Endowus’s services and systems. 

Part of that process also included creating a set of brand-aligned product illustrations that embellish the experience for both the platform and mobile app.
Competencies supplied:
Branding
Art Direction
UX Design
Mobile & Web Design
Interaction Design
Illustration

    Tools

    Creative Fields