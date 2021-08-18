Dear Behance friends, I present to you The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Cryptozoology, a book project I worked on during the last few years, and that I hope to self-publish with the help of generous backers via Kickstarter. I'm sure many would enjoy this book, especially if they're interested in cryptozoology and mythical creatures. So, please visit the book's Kickstarter campaign page and help spread the word :-).
The book is a collection of colorful and fascinating menagerie of mysterious creatures that were witnessed and reported by people from around the world. Conceived as a blend of science and fantasy, vintage and modern, it is a visual guide to the world that lurks beyond our current knowledge of nature.
All the illustrations are high in detail and were drawn and painted by hand with pencils and watercolors, then digitally processed and arranged.
BOOK COVER, INTERIOR PAGES & ARTWORKS
ENDPAPERS
The book features different endpaper designs for each section
PROJECT REWARDS
Backers will have the chance to get the book as well as art prints, cards & stickers