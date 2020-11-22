CARLO SCARPA - OLTRE LA MATERIA

RIZZOLI 2020

Testi Patrizia Piccinini

Due anni di ricerca, studio e dialogo con uno dei più grandi maestri del secolo scorso, prendono vita e concretezza in un libro edito da Mondadori Electa, che racconta e mostra l'architetto in un linguaggio contemporaneo con 224 pagine di fotografie tutte inedite.

Sono estremamente grato di aver potuto compiere questo viaggio nei suoi progetti e sono onorato di poterlo raccontare.



Ho fortemente voluto allontanarmi dalla normale lettura architettonica del Maestro, ed inseguire un'interpretazione fotografica di passione e animo umano, cercando di raccontarlo come, fino ad oggi, non era stato raccontato.

Two years of research, study and dialogue with one of the greatest masters of the last century, come to life and concreteness in a book published by Mondadori Electa, which tells and shows the architect in a contemporary language with 284 pages of all unpublished photographs.





I am extremely grateful to have been able to make this journey in his projects and I am honored to be able to tell about it.



I strongly wanted to move away from a normal architectural reading, and impose a photographic interpretation of passion and human soul, trying to tell it as, until now, it had not been told.









In March 2021 It will published by Rizzoli USA



