CARLO SCARPA - OLTRE LA MATERIA
RIZZOLI 2020
Testi Patrizia Piccinini
Due anni di ricerca, studio e dialogo con uno dei più grandi maestri del secolo scorso, prendono vita e concretezza in un libro edito da Mondadori Electa, che racconta e mostra l'architetto in un linguaggio contemporaneo con 224 pagine di fotografie tutte inedite.
Sono estremamente grato di aver potuto compiere questo viaggio nei suoi progetti e sono onorato di poterlo raccontare.
Ho fortemente voluto allontanarmi dalla normale lettura architettonica del Maestro, ed inseguire un'interpretazione fotografica di passione e animo umano, cercando di raccontarlo come, fino ad oggi, non era stato raccontato.
Two years of research, study and dialogue with one of the greatest masters of the last century, come to life and concreteness in a book published by Mondadori Electa, which tells and shows the architect in a contemporary language with 284 pages of all unpublished photographs.
I am extremely grateful to have been able to make this journey in his projects and I am honored to be able to tell about it.
I strongly wanted to move away from a normal architectural reading, and impose a photographic interpretation of passion and human soul, trying to tell it as, until now, it had not been told.
In March 2021 It will published by Rizzoli USA
“Voglio vedere le cose, non mi fido che di questo. Le metto qui davanti a me sulla carta, per poterle vedere. Voglio vedere, e per questo disegno. Posso vedere un’immagine solo se la disegno”.
“I want to see things, I trust only this. I put them here in front of me on paper, so I can see them. I want to see, and for this design. I can see an image only if I draw it"
“La modernità non può vivere solo di un netto contrasto con il trascorso, ma anche di continuità, di dialogo con il preesistente. Per dare vita a qualcosa di nuovo bisogna conoscere il passato, capirlo e dargli la giusta interpretazione”.
"Modernity cannot live only in a contrast with the past, but also in continuity, in dialogue with the pre-existing. To give life to something new you need to know the past, understand it and give it the right interpretation".