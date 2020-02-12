Meandering River - audiovisual art installation

Accompanying Soundscape Composed By A.I.





The musical score was developed in collaboration with kling klang klong guided by the intention to enhance the emotional, complex and unpredictable nature of the visual aesthetic. Through a research of various computational strategies, the musical composition was created using the Google Magenta Performance RNN learning model and a custom-built procedural system.



To collect training datasets, piano players were invited to improvise musical phrases based on the diverse visual sceneries of the animation. The range of auditive interpretations they produced served as a large-scale polyphonic inventory for the Artificial Intelligence to learn from.