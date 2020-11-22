This year I had the good fortune to work with the folks from Beekman 1802 on a set of illustrations for their limited edition “Twinkle Twinkle Little Farm” holiday packaging. The packaging afforded me the opportunity to illustrate 5 magical scenes capturing the heart and spirit of Beekman Farms - and each piece was printed on their gift sets offered through the Home Shopping Network.





Creating these pieces was a genuine treat for me, topped only by seeing them printed in person on foil paper around hand folded packaging. Seriously, the packaging quality of the Beekman Twinkle Twinkle collection is some of the best I’ve seen. Be sure to check out HSN’s page to grab these collectibles while they last!

And now, let’s dive into how these pieces were created…





Sketches

Once I received the brief from Beekman’s creative team, I jumped into Procreate using my iPad Pro & Apple Pencil to sketch out the basic composition for the pieces. At this point, we didn’t get into color as we were more interested in establishing the overall look and feel of the compositions for each piece.





I spent a lot of time pouring over the reference photos Beekman provided me to make sure I got the farm accurate for the 2 pieces which required accuracy. For the remaining 3 pieces, I was given license to create based purely on mood and feel - which I love doing (especially for Christmas themed pieces).